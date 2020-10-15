Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In Glittery Black Dress

Kelly Clarkson showed off her hourglass figure in a glittery black dress in a new IG snap. She was honored by the official Instagram page of The Voice for her hosting duties on the Billboard Music Awards. They shared a pic of the gorgeous singer alongside a congratulatory caption. Kelly’s fans flipped for the image and clicked the like button over 10,000 times.

The original American Idol looked amazing in the snap where she rocked a structured black garment with long sleeves that fit her like a glove.

A high neckline flattered Kelly, and a slight scoop fell atop her collarbone. Slight padding at the shoulders lent a structured look to the dark-colored fashion. Its sleeves fit her toned arms tightly to her wrists.

Her figure was accented by the dress’s slim fit. It wrapped around her waist and fell over her hips into a straight line.

Her hands were on her waist and featured short, manicured nails in a light silver hue.

Kelly wore her highlighted blond hair in a shorter hairstyle. It was parted on the left side and blown out straight on top. From the mid-length of her tresses to their ends, soft waves were fashioned. She wore long, dangling earrings on her earlobes that brushed her shoulders.

The blue-toned area behind the Kelly Clarkson Show host provided a striking contrast against her outfit.

The show posted a similar photo of Kelly one day earlier, as seen here. The caption noted that she would be performing alongside Voice coaches past and present at the Billboard Music Awards. These included John Legend, who has appeared for the past several seasons, and Alicia Keys, whom Kelly sat alongside for Season 14 of The Voice. That was Alicia’s third season and Kelly’s first.

The “Because of You” singer will sit alongside John, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton for the 19th season of the NBC series, which will air its first episode on October 19.

Fans of the stunning singer were enthralled with the photograph.

“One of the most gorgeous and powerful women in the world,” penned one follower.

“I don’t know how you do it! Singing career, talk show, The Voice, kids! Helps keeps you from going crazy, thinking about your private life, and what you can’t change! Best wishes, through this hard time,” wrote a fan of the singer wearing many hats while enduring a public separation from husband Brandon Blackstock.

“You always look so beautiful and adorable. Good luck with the series. God bless you to win it all, many blessings,” remarked a third Instagram user.