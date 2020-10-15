Melissa Riso Hits Up Cancun In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini: ‘Not Bad At All’

Melissa revealed in the caption that she was feeling positive vibes.

Internet smokeshow Melissa Riso returned to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a stunning new snap with her loyal fans. The model flashed some skin as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was hitting up Cancun for the very first time.

In the racy pic, Melissa looked incredible as she flaunted her curves in a light blue snakeskin-print bikini. The teeny top clung tightly to her chest and boasted a deep neckline that showcased her abundant cleavage. The thin straps fastened behind her neck and put her toned arms and shoulders on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and exposed her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted in the pic. She accessorized her style with a pair of dark sunglasses on her face.

Melissa sat on an outdoor lounge chair for the shot. She had a purple beach towel draped over the seat as she leaned back to relax. She had one arm over her head and the other resting near her midsection. She bent both of her knees and turned her head to the side while wearing a steamy expression on her face.

In the background, a bright blue sky could be seen. Some green trees and other plants were also visible, as well as a large outdoor umbrella. In the caption, Melissa revealed that she was happy with her visit to Cancun.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. The locks were styled in straight strands that brushed over her shoulder.

Melissa’s over 1.2 million followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. The photo garnered more than 2,500 likes in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 70 messages during that time.

“Lookin goooood in Cancun,” one follower wrote.

“Enjoy the sunny day,” another stated.

“Spectacular this woman,” a third user gushed.

“And now there you are in Mexico relaxing in the sun…..good for you Melissa,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her flawless physique in her online snaps. She’s often spotted wearing teeny tops, scanty bathing suits, and revealing lingerie in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a sexy French maid costume that included a sheer bra. To date, that post has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 450 comments.