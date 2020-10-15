Selena Gomez Transforms Into A Bikini Model For Sizzling New Photo

The 'Look At Her Now' singer is adding to her long list of talents.

Selena Gomez officially added bikini model to her long list of talents. The singer, actress, producer, and makeup mogul wowed in a new photo posted to Instagram on October 14 that showed her rocking a two-piece from a friend’s swimwear line.

The 28-year-old glowed in a snap shared to the official account of La’Mariette, which was co-founded by her close friend and former assistant, Theresa Mingus.

Selena looked every inch the tropical beauty as she turned her head to the left to reveal several white flowers in her hair around her ear. Her beachy waves cascaded over her left shoulder, and she placed her hand on a railing behind her with the other down by her side.

The “Lose You To Love Me” singer flaunted her glowing tan in a leaf-print blue and green top with a twist in the center of her chest. It had thin strings in the same print that fastened around the back of her neck and showed off her toned middle, including her impressive abs.

Selena gave just a peek at the bottoms, which appeared to match. She posed outdoors, seemingly during what’s often referred to as golden hour, just before sunset when the sun creates a glow.

La’Mariette revealed that Selena modeled the Caroline top in the Day Trip print. They tagged her official account on the photo and in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with many overwhelmingly asking Selena to share the snap on her own page.

“PLEASE MAKE HER POST THESE ON HER FEED PLEASE,” one comment, which has more than 560 likes, read.

“Ask her to post it on her page,” another asked with a grinning emoji.

“SHE NEEDS TO POST THIS ON HER ACCOUNT RIGHT NOW,” another wrote in all caps.

“GORGEOUS,” a third comment read with a loudly crying and two heart eye faces.

The upload has brought in over 32,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.

The latest swimwear snap came after Selena shared a stunning photo to her own page last month when she proudly revealed the scar from her kidney transplant.

She rocked a light blue one-piece from La’Mariette and explained in the heartfelt caption how she initially wanted to hide her scar, but now feels “confident in who I am and what I went through” to show it off.

Selena also told Theresa how “proud” she was of her and praised her for spreading the message that “all bodies are beautiful” through her line.