Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs & Encourages Fans To Vote In Sexy New Instagram Share

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is the latest celebrity to use her platform to encourage fans to get out and vote. The model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram page on October 14 in a sexy shot to capture the attention of her 29.7 million followers.

The photo was snapped selfie-style and saw the model posing next to a stair railing. The ceiling and backdrop were white, while the wall to Hailey’s left was painted light peach, adding a pop of color to the otherwise neutral setting. Hailey posed off-center, extending one arm outside of the frame to snap the selfie and using the opposite to point at her T-shirt.

She opted for an olive green crop top with white capped sleeves that left her slender arms well on display. It read “Voting is hot” in bold white letters across her chest, and the body was slightly loose on her midsection. The piece cut off a few inches above Hailey’s navel, treating her eager audience to a great view of her rock-hard abs.

Hailey kept her outfit casual, teaming the shirt with what appeared to be a pair of sweatpants. The bottoms had a thick waistband that was snug on her hips, highlighting her slim midsection and frame. It also had a drawstring in the front, and the image was cropped below her waist.

Hailey wore her long, blond locks down with a middle part, and loose waves fell over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a single silver ring on her finger and a contrasting gold necklace.

In the caption of the upload, Hailey reminded her audience to vote because it’s one of the “coolest, hottest, most attractive” things that a person can do.

It seems like she got her message across, as the post has amassed over 985,000 likes in a few hours. Hailey has also racked up 24 comments on the update, indicating that she probably only allows people that she follows to leave messages on her uploads.

“Voting is everything. Hope everyone has the opportunity to vote,” one social media user commented.

“Talk is cheap, voting is free; take it to the polls,” a second person chimed in.

One more Instagrammer referred to Hailey as a “stunner” and a few more couldn’t find the right words and used emoji instead.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Hailey has used her platform for good. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that she shared another skin-baring shot on “World Mental Health Day,” once again urging followers to hit the polls.