‘Big Brother 22’ Week 10 Spoilers: Is Christmas Or Memphis Going Home Tonight?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

The 12th houseguest is about to be evicted on this season of Big Brother. Nicole Franzel won the 12th Head of Household (HOH) of the season and subsequently nominated Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garret for eviction. Neither of the nominees were able to nab the Power of Veto (POV) and have stayed on the block through eviction day. For the past several days, Nicole along with Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo have discussed whether it would be more beneficial to send Christmas or Memphis home tonight.

As of Thursday afternoon, the trio has decided to send Memphis packing in a blindside, according to conversations documented by Big Brother Daily on Twitter. There are still mentions of possibly sending out Christmas, but eventually, the ideas are tossed aside with Memphis as the true target. Memphis also believes that he is safe, and Cody thinks his alliance member might have some choice words once he is evicted tonight.

“It’s 2-0, Memphis is getting blindsided, and if he wants to say sh*t on his way out, he can say it and I’m going to say something back,” Cody said to Enzo and Nicole.

Both agreed that Memphis was likely going to be a good sport about being sent home and don’t think he will say anything mean to Cody.

CBS

Cody did suggest to Nicole that he might vote to evict Christmas, have Enzo vote to boot Memphis, and have her break the tie. This is a great strategy for jury management, but Nicole was not excited about the idea at all. Even though she knows she is unlikely to win the game a second time, she is still trying to play the game safely.

Christmas is better for the trio to keep around because of how she will play out the rest of the game moving forward, at least this is what Enzo thinks.

“I don’t think we are going to get unlucky, cause it’s meant to be for you and me to get to the end anyway…but I know for sure Christmas is going to cut you. I don’t know if she will me against Nicole. I feel there’s a little bit of chance she will,” he said to Cody.

Memphis and Christmas aren’t 100 percent certain about which one of them is going home tonight, because nothing can ever be for sure in the Big Brother house. The pair are planning to give one another information in their goodbye messages. They’re still keeping their cards close to their chest and don’t want to give up any secrets unless they absolutely have to.