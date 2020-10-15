Tahlia Hall Sizzles In Tiny Thong Bikini & Cropped Sweater

On October 15, Tahlia Hall stunned her 519,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling update. In the snapshot, the Australian model rocked a cropped sweater and a pair of barely there bikini bottoms.

The babe could be seen outdoors sporting her skimpy attire and struck a casual pose in front of the camera. Although the background was blurry, it somehow indicated that she was in a field.

In the pic, Tahlia stood sideways, tugging at the hem of her top. She faced the photographer and looked directly into the camera with parted lips and a sultry gaze. It is also important to note that her skin appeared incredibly radiant in the shot. A filter was also added to the picture, which enhanced its colors and saturation.

In the update, the influencer wore a white sweater made of ribbed material. The garment had long sleeves that protected her arms from the fresh spring weather in Australia, but the length of the clothing was short and displayed a generous amount of her taut stomach. The scoop neckline also displayed a nice look at her cleavage.

She wore a pair of bikini bottoms. The undergarment featured a tiny white piece of fabric that covered what was necessary. The black straps that made up the waistband sat high on her slim waistline, and the high leg cuts helped accentuate the curves of her hips.

Tahlia left her blond hair down, parted to the side, and styled in soft, loose curls. She let her long strands hung over one of her shoulders, and the rest of her locks fall on her back. She kept her accessories minimal and only wore dainty earrings. Her nails were long and painted with white polish.

Tahlia received more than 6,800 likes and 100 comments on her share within the first 24 hours of the post being live. Fans and followers took the time to shower her with various messages on her smoking hot share. Countless online admirers struggled with words and opted to leave a string of emoji instead.

“Since when is it okay to be this hot? You’re a vision, my girl,” a fellow model wrote.

“I don’t understand how you haven’t broken the internet. You are way too hot, hotter than Kim Kardashian even. You are also very pretty,” commented another social media user, adding a mix of flame and heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so fine, baby girl. Filters or not, you are incredibly beautiful. I have watched your videos on IG and YouTube. You are a natural,” a third admirer gushed.