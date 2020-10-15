Demi Rose Barely Covers Her Voluptuous Curves With A Sheet While Posing On A Hammock: ‘Morning Views’

Brunette beauty Demi Rose took to Instagram Thursday morning to put her voluptuous curves on display while she relaxed in a hammock over the ocean in the Maldives. The model was nude and used a sheet to cover part of her body while she struck a seductive pose.

Demi’s post, which was geotagged at the Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives luxury resort, consisted of two snapshots. The stunning pictures captured an endless view of the pristine waters as thin clouds dotted the sky in the horizon. She appeared to be in a secluded area as nobody else was seen for miles.

In the first frame, Demi laid on one side with her eyes closed. She wore a dreamy expression on her face. With the sheet pulled up to the side of her body, she flashed plenty of skin. She posed with one hand on her head while her other arm rested in front of her. Her hair spilled onto the hammock under her head. The model folded one leg over the other, giving her fans a nice look at the curve of her derrière as well as her shapely thighs. The pose emphasized the sexy small of her back while flashing plenty of sideboob in the process.

Demi sat up in the second slide. She tilted her head to the sky as the the sun hit her face. The sun also hit the front of her chest, which called attention to her voluptuous cleavage. The popular influencer held the sheet low on her chest, showcasing her assets. She ran her hand through her long, luscious hair as it spilled over the side of her hip. One of her toned legs was visible.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned the views.

Her 14.9 followers were certainly loving the view, and many of them took to the comments to tell her so.

“The most beautiful girl in the whole wide world,” wrote one admirer.

“You are a lovely sight and a morning delight,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Wow thats an amazing view wow, the water is also nice,” added a third fan.

“The curve of your body is the most beautiful curve in the world,” a fourth comment read.

Demi certainly has a curvaceous figure, and she knows how to leave an impression with her online audience. Last month, she shared a photo that saw her flaunting her ample chest and full hips while wearing a ruched dress with a low-cut neckline.