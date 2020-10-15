Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos Reacts After She Calls Him ‘Irritating’ On ‘Live’

Kelly showed off her telepathy skills when it comes to her husband.

Mark Consuelos playfully hit back after wife Kelly Ripa shared one of the things that irritates her most about him during the October 14 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The Riverdale star proved his wife may well have telepathic skills as he shared a look at himself watching the ABC morning show from Vancouver, Canada, where he’s currently shooting for the CW series.

Mark began a series of videos posted to his Instagram story, which can be seen here, by filming the TV screen as he watched his wife of more than two decades chat to co-host Ryan Seacrest about him.

He joked she could “see everything” in a caption written on the video and tagged her.

“It’s very irritating. He’s very irritating,” Kelly said during the show, referring to how Mark regularly eats peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and still has a seriously toned six-pack at 49-years-old.

“I’m irritating?” Mark asked from behind the camera, asking how she knew he’d been enjoying a PB and J treat just minutes before when she “doesn’t even live here.”

“When he was living at home… he’ll make his PB and J on a giant ciabatta bread,” Kelly continued, as Ryan jokingly confirmed that the two are still very much together but Mark was away for work. She explained how annoying she found it that her husband can still eat what he wants and look so good when she has to limit her portion sizes to stay in shape.

Mark revealed just how well Kelly knows him as he moved the camera to his kitchen to prove he really did just treat himself to a sandwich.

The father of three showed off his countertop where a large loaf sat next to a jar of jelly and peanut butter.

“How did she know, man? It was a two peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” he said, showing off the dirty plate in the sink.

But while Kelly joked she wasn’t too thrilled with her husband on the show, it seems like all is still good between the two.

The 50-year-old former All My Children actress re-posted the clips to her own account and also shared an intimate throwback photo with her man to her Instagram grid. It showed the duo as they laid in bed together. Mark was shirtless and showed off her chiselled abs.

“One year ago and still a full #humpday #mood this man eats #pbandj,” Kelly captioned the bedroom snap.

The two are currently apart as Mark is unable to return home to New York on a regular basis due to travel restrictions and on-set rules to keep the cast and crew safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.