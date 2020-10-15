‘Bachelorette’ Stars Send Support To Ashley Hebert Amid Her Shocking Split From Husband JP Rosenbaum

'The Bachelorette' alum gets love from her friends from the ABC franchise as she announces the end of her eight-year marriage.

Stars of The Bachelorette are banding together to support fellow franchise alum Ashley Hebert. The leading ladies of the ABC reality show posted supportive messages on social media after the Season 7 star announced she is divorcing her husband JP Rosenbaum after eight years of marriage

On Wednesday, both Ashley and JP posted news of their split on Instagram, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. In her post, Ashley shared a photo of the two slow dancing as she revealed that the painful decision to divorce came after a long separation that fans did not know about.

In the comments section to Ashley’s post, many fellow Bachelorette stars – some who are still with their final rose recipients and some who are not – reacted to the stunning breakup news from one of the franchise’s most beloved couples.

“Sending you guys so much love,” wrote Bachelorette star turned Dancing With the Stars contestant Kaitlyn Briwstowe.

“Sending you love and strength during this very difficult time my friend. If you ever need anything, I’m here,” added Ali Fedotowsky.

Ashley also received loving messages from DeAnna Pappas Stagliano and original Bachelorette star Trista Sutter.

“Love you,” the OG Bachelorette told Ashley.

“Thinking of you,” added DeAnna.

Past leads Desiree Hartsock Siegfried and Becca Kufrin also shared similar messages of support.

And Emily Maynard, who made history as the franchise’s first single mom Bachelorette, also sent a note to her predecessor.

“I’m so sorry, Ashley. Sending you the biggest hug and all the love.”

The end of Ashley’s marriage marks the first divorce of a Bachelorette who married her final pick. The other female leads who are still married to the men they gave their last rose to are Trista, Desiree, and Rachel Lindsay.

Season 12’s JoJo Fletcher is still engaged to her final man, Jordan Rodgers, after postponing their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Bachelorettes rallied around Ashley, JP also received support from friends from Bachelor Nation in the comments to his post, seen here.

“Love ya, bro. Thinking of you and wishing you and your family the best,” wrote Chris Bukowski.

“Love and strength to the whole fam,” added former Bachelorette suitor Kiptyn Locke.

Bachelorette fans have been following Ashley and JP’s romance ever since their engagement played out on the rose-filled ABC dating show in 2011. The two wed in a televised ceremony and now have two children, Fordham and Essex, together.