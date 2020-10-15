Jilissa Zoltko Sizzles By The Pool While Rocking A Tie-Dye Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko wowed her fans on Wednesday, October 14, with a sexy new Instagram update. The American influencer rocked a skimpy tie-dye bikini that showcased her killer body while posing poolside.

In the new post, Jilissa was lounging on the pool deck, clad in her bright-colored swimwear. Most of her body was under a shaded area, while her knees and a part of her right thigh were hit by sunlight.

She sat with her thighs closed, placing her arms on the sides with her hands touching the ground. She tilted her head to the side as she faced the camera with an intense stare. She wasn’t smiling, but her expression appeared sultry. Her flawless skin glowed in the shot. Behind her were walls that were not alike, but they made the background look interesting.

For the pic, Jilissa sported a tiny bikini top that had a pink base with splashes of darker shades of pink. The triangle-style cups barely contained her chest, and the plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of her décolletage. The thin straps clung to her neck for support, pushing her breasts inward.

She wore matching bottoms that were far more revealing. The scanty garment featured high leg cuts that helped accentuate her slender hips. Notably, a minuscule piece of fabric covered her privates. The bathing suit sat low on her hips, far beneath her navel. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her flat stomach and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

The model accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, bangles, and rings. She wore her long blond hair down and styled in messy beachy waves. She tossed most of her locks on her right shoulder with some strands grazing her bust.

In the caption, Jilissa dropped a set of emoji relevant to her photo. She also shared that her bikini was from White Fox Swim, tagging the brand in the post.

Several internet personalities and plenty of her avid admirers wrote gushing messages in the comments section. Countless fans raved about her killer figure, while some followers went crazy over her beauty. As of this writing, the picture has gained over 29,600 likes and upward of 400 comments.

“The color looks great on you and your skin-tone. You look amazing as always!” one of her fans wrote.

“You look beautiful as always. Have a blessed and safe day,” echoed another follower, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! You look like a barbie doll. Your shape is just perfect. Your genes are amazing,” a third social media user commented.