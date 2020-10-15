‘DWTS’ Spoilers: The Top 11 Perform For Viewer Votes & Derek Hough Dances A Special Paso Doble

Dancing with the Stars will showcase the top 11 performers working their hardest to secure viewer votes in a special episode. The show will also feature judge Derek Hough returning to the ballroom floor for the first time in three years to perform a special Paso Doble routine.

The show will begin, per an ABC press release, with host Tyra Banks as she walks out to the ballroom to the 1980 hit “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross.

Later in the episode, Derek Hough and his longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert will thrill fans with a performance to “Uccen” by Taalbi Brothers.

The 11 couples that remain in the competition will utilize a variety of songs including “Sorry” by Justin Bieber, “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel, “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang, and “On the Floor” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull, among others.

The couples with their dance choices and songs are as follows.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the Rumba to “Have I Told You Lately” by Rod Stewart.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev perform a Samba to “Sorry” by Justin Bieber.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd sashay to a Cha Cha to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten groove to a Cha Cha to “Say So” by Dojo Cat, featuring Nicki Minaj.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber glide to the Viennese Waltz to “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke dance the Samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong groove to the Rumba to “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach glide to a Viennese Waltz to “Humble & Kind” by Tim McGraw.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson boogie in a Jazz routine to “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko perform Cotemporary to “Stars” by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart sway to a Salsa to “On The Floor” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull.

The celebrities will be judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Head judge Len Goodman will continue to make appearances to reveal proper ballroom technique from his home in the UK.

Live votes will occur each week during the live broadcast in the ET/CT time zones. Fans in all United States time zones may vote within that window. The live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast. At the end of the evening, the panel of judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and whose journey comes to an end.