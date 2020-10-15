Lily Allen Looks Glam In Comfy Gray Ensemble With Fluffy Dior Boots: ‘Zoom Lewks’

British singer Lily Allen took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The chart-topping star appears to be working in a comfy ensemble after recently being announced as one of the feature artists on BENEE’s debut album, per NME.

The “What You Waiting For?” songstress stunned in a gray knitted jumper that featured small shoulder pads. Underneath, Allen wore a sheer white lace garment that was poking through the top and bottom of her sweater. She paired the ensemble with matching joggers that were tucked into her fluffy ankle boots that were covered in Dior’s signature print. Allen styled her dark hair up and sported a full fringe.

The 35-year-old treated her followers to three images in the upload.

In the first shot, the Grammy Award-nominated entertainer posed in front of a plain white backdrop with both her hands in her pockets. Allen tilted her head to the left and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, she leaned back and rested both her arms behind her. Allen looked up to her left with a smile and showcased her side profile.

In the third and final frame, the My Thoughts Exactly author was captured up-close. Allen was directly positioned in front of the camera but was fixated on something to her right.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist Jake Gallagher, makeup artist Gina Kane, St. Roche for her jumper, RAEY for her joggers, and Dior for her footwear. Allen also geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting her followers know where these pics were taken.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 19,000 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“You always look so Beautiful!! Xx,” one user wrote.

“So fcking glamorous! I love it,” another person shared.

“Looking fabulous and love that jumper!” remarked a third fan.

“That whole outfit is sooo me. I love it all you look amazing xxxxx,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Allen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a blue shirt with long sleeves. The hitmaker wore a long leopard-print coat that fell past her knees over the top with loose blue pants with a black-and-white tiger print all over. Allen completed her look with flat shoes that matched her coat and a personalized Dior bag that had her first name written across the middle.