Tyra Banks Asks Fans Of ‘DWTS’ ’80s Outfits: ‘Lemme Know Which One You Would’ve Been Rocking’

Tyra Banks asked her Instagram followers and fans of Dancing with the Stars their reaction to her trio of ’80s outfits. She wanted to know which they would have worn themselves, whether they lived through or just loved the decade. The host of the reality competition dance series rocked three distinct looks throughout the show and won rave reviews from her followers for accurately representing the iconic fashion styles of the era.

In the caption section of the post, fans expressed their adoration for the throwbacks represented in the October 12 episode. Tyra’s fashion changes throughout the episode included a jumpsuit, a hip-hop look, and a long, shimmering gown.

“I loved the outfit changes this week,” remarked one fan.

“Forever fabulous & very inspiring. The vibes though, OMG,” penned a second follower.

“Three different looks and they all still serve even after all these years,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Obsessed with youuu! You werkkkk forevaaaa,” claimed a fourth admirer of the supermodel.

Tyra entered the ballroom styled by Brendon Alexander. She cited him in the caption of the pics as the genius behind the overall feel of her dynamic looks.

In the first slide, Tyra put on a jeweled toned jumpsuit. The clothing featured a top with a wide collar. Ruching was seen across the chest, and a zipper ran the length of the front of the outfit. Long sleeves were pulled up to Tyra’s elbows. The bottom of the suit had a cropped pant leg. Tyra paired that with sky-high, pointed toe heels. On her head, she wore a full, wild wig that featured lots of curls and crimped locks. This look was made popular in the 1983 film Valley Girl and was considered essential dressing during that time.

The second outfit change of the night was an homage to ’80s rappers such as LL Cool J, who were seen in outfits similar to the one Tyra rocked on the ballroom floor. She wore a yellow Kanga hat atop her head. Huge, gold earrings in a vintage shrimp style hung from her earlobes. She wore a glittery, fitted green tracksuit. Atop that, Tyra had a series of thick rope necklaces. She finished her homage with large, square, gold-rimmed sunglasses with a slight tint on the lenses.

The final look of the night paid homage to singers such as the legendary Whitney Houston, who regularly was seen in stunning and shimmering gowns. The model’s brown, green, and gold stunner had long sleeves and a V-neckline. Several necklaces were worn as accessories. A thin belt worn at her waist gave the dress structure as it flowed to her ankles. Her feet were covered with gold stilettos.