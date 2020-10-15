Britney Spears Tugs At Her Low Rise Shorts To Reveal Hip Tattoos In Recycled Photos

Britney posted some very familiar photos to Instagram.

Britney Spears showed off two intimate tattoos in a newly-shared Instagram post. The star once again appeared to recycle a set of older photos of herself on October 14 as she uploaded three versions of the same snap with different filters.

The first showed her flashing a big smile in a light blue striped off-the-shoulder crop top with long sleeves. It revealed plenty of her décolletage and her flat tummy with a small white bow in the center of her chest.

She gave just a peek at her low rise white shorts, pulling at them slightly to show off her two tattoos on either side of her hips below her navel. One resembled a crucifix, while Steal Her Style reported she also has kanji symbols inside a starburst.

The “Oops! I Did It Again” hitmaker wore six pink flowers in her hair and stood in front of a patch of grass and a large tree.

The first photo had a cool-toned filter, while the colors in the second were more vibrant. The third appeared to be the original image.

The mom of two wore her blond hair straight in a half up, half down style with wispy bangs and captioned the upload with four red roses.

Britney seemingly wore the same hiphugger short shorts and crop top she’s been spotted in in multiple posts over the past several months. She’s repeatedly shared photos of herself seemingly in the same location on the same day, which caused fans to express their concern in August after noticing at least 10 very similar uploads.

Fans noticed the similarities again this week and pointed them out in the comments.

“Not the same picture again,” one person commented with a loudly crying emoji, which has received more than 2,000 likes.

“Not you posting the same pic 20 times,” another wrote.

“Is that the same picture I’ve seen 65336 times?” a third asked.

Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, also commented.

“Amazing day,” he wrote alongside a red heart.

Britney’s upload has received more than 211,000 likes and almost 7,000 comments.

The mom of two previously took to the social media site last week to share a message for fans amid her ongoing legal battle regarding her 12-year conservatorship.

In a lengthy caption, she thanked her 26.5 million followers for their “support throughout the years” and admitted she reads the comments on her social media accounts.

“It shows me how loved I am and how beautiful people really are,” Britney said.