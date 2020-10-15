‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Baby Alien Revealed As NFL Quarterback Superstar

A new episode of The Masked Singer aired Wednesday, October 15, on Fox, meaning another celebrity was unmasked. This week, it was Baby Alien.

As seen on Talent Recap’s YouTube channel, which you can watch here, Baby Alien sang George Michael’s iconic ’80s hit “Faith” for their debut performance.

Jenny McCarthy first initial guess was Ralph Macchio while Nicole Scherzinger went with David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc due to the Friends clues. Ken Jeong, who is known for his wild theories, said Freddie Prinze Jr.

Last night, Baby Alien switched it up and performed Imagine Dragons’ “It’s Time.” Their versatility only made the panel more confused about who they could be.

Guest panelist Joel McHale assumed it may be Australian actor Eric Bana. Scherzinger noticed the Eastern European accent, which made her think it might be Sacha Baron Cohen or Jeff Dunham due to his famous puppet work. Jeong went with someone completely different and said Twilight star Taylor Lautner.

Despite a great performance, it was enough to keep Baby Alien in the competition as they received the least amount of votes to remain on the show.

Before they were unmasked, host Nick Cannon asked the panelists one final time who they believed was singing underneath the costume.

McCarthy guessed Nick Kroll while Jeong stuck to one of his first choices, Freddie Prinze Jr. Thicke said Jason Biggs while Scherzinger also went with one of her previous guesses, Dunham. McHale kept his first choice, which was Bana.

Despite all their different guesses, the panel all failed to guess Baby Alien’s identity correctly. When they took off their mask, it was revealed to be retired NFL quarterback and sports commentator Mark Sanchez.

Sanchez expressed the best part of being on The Masked Singer was sharing the experience with his son who now knows the words to “Faith” and “It’s Time” due to “rocking out” in the car with him.

As always, fans expressed their reaction via social media.

“YALL ARE MISSING MASKED SINGER. F*CKING MARK SANCHEZ WAS JUST UNMASKED AS THE BABY ALIEN. HE WAS DOING A FAKE EASTERN EUROPEAN ACCENT FOR TWO EPS,” one user tweeted passionately in capital letters.

“OMG… It was @MarkSanchez A ventriloquist??? See this is why the show is so amazing. Who would have thought!” another person shared on Twitter.

“Mark Sanchez!!!!! The Quarterback wow! I would of never guessed him! This season got me stumped! #TheMaskedSinger,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

“Mark Sanchez was the baby alien? Damn,” a fourth Twitter user shared.