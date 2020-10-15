Kate Gosselin Slammed Amid Report That She’s Selling Her Family’s Home At Huge Loss After Losing Reality Show

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star has been criticized for quitting her nursing career for reality TV fame.

Kate Gosselin is being criticized amid reports that she is selling the Pennsylvania home she lives in with her kids due to financial struggles.

More than one year after the final Kate Plus 8 special and a disastrous dating show, Kate Plus Date, aired on TLC, the Gosselin mom has allegedly listed the stunning, 23-acre property that has been used as the backdrop for her TV shows for nearly $400,000 less than she paid for it.

It’s no surprise that the reality star was slammed on social media following the report that she’s taking a major loss on the sale of her family home.

In the comments section to a story about Kate’s rumored real estate listing, seen on Instagram here, the mom of eight was blasted by critics who told her it’s time to go back to a regular career. Before Kate and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, scored their TV deal with TLC, Kate worked as a nurse.

“Go back to work. Your kids are bigger now. They would probably love a break from you. Get job, fame is over,” one commenter wrote.

“Maybe get a job and stop thinking of hair-brained shows like [the] last one about finding a man and stop relying on a TLC paycheck,” another added.

“No surprise bc she likes to splurge like she’s a celebrity,” a third wrote. “Maybe needs to go back to nursing and help the world instead of creating drama no one cares about … poor kids even want their privacy but she always ropes them in with some reality bs – uses them for money.”

Kate did receive support from some fans who noted that she has been working as a full-time mom and homemaker for the past 20 years with no financial support from her ex.

And another supporter pointed out that the Gosselin matriarch is handling her situation just like anyone else who loses a job.

“If you lose your good paying job you have to eventually make some changes. No shame. She kept [the house] longer than most of us could have.”

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

An insider told The Sun that Kate has allegedly listed the $1.2 million Pennsylvania mansion she bought 12 years ago for a bargain price of $815,000. The five-bedroom home listed at a potential $385,000 loss is 6,200 square-feet and sits on a plush 23.88 acres of land. The report included a photo of a “For Sale” sign posted at the entrance to the Gosselin family property.

The source added that Kate has been “struggling” financially and hopes to sell the house quickly because she hasn’t worked in a while. The former reality star has reportedly been “living off the money she made in the past,” but is running out because it has been so long since her last television show.

Kate won the family house as part of the settlement in her acrimonious 2009 divorce from Jon. She continued to live and film there with her children Aeden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel, 16, and 20-year old twins Mady and Cara. Collin and Hannah Gosselin live with their father and stopped filming TV specials with their mother and siblings several years ago.