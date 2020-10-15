‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Fans Are Convinced Crocodile Is Nick Carter

Since introducing viewers to Crocodile, some fans of The Masked Singer are convinced that they have figured out their identity.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they sang Bon Jovi’s anthem “It’s My Life” for their debut performance. From the first time hearing them sing, it was obvious that they are a male vocalist who might do this for a living.

Last night, Crocodile proved their versatility and sang Britney Spears’ iconic “Toxic” with some choreography.

The panel — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — continue to be impressed by their stage presence. Thicke stated that the show has never seen such diversity within the first two performances.

The panel’s initial guesses for Crocodile were Nick Lachey, Donny Wahlberg, and Jon Hamm.

This week, Scherzinger went with former American Idol contestant Adam Lambert while Jeong assumed it may be music icon Lenny Kravitz. Guest panelist Joel McHale guessed Harry Connick Jr.

However, social media are pretty confident it is Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and it seems that they might be correct.

Crocodile said in their first clue package that while growing up in Hollywood, they were forced to develop a thick skin. Throughout the clips, a rainbow, an Italian flag, and a Las Vegas aesthetic were shown.

During last night’s episode, Crocodile explained that their own father didn’t believe in their talent when they were young. After their first pay cheque of $100, the dreams they had of being a star became true shortly after.

Carter rose to fame at a very young age as one-fifth of the hugely successful pop group Backstreet Boys, who embarked on a Las Vegas residency a couple of years ago. According to Good To Know, his wife gave birth to last year to a “rainbow baby,” which showed links to the rainbow shown. When taking a DNA test, the “I Want It That Way” chart-topper found out that he is part Italian, per MyHeritage.

“Masked Singer, why do you play with me?! That Crocodile is Nick Carter! I did not spend half of my life listening to Backstreet Boys to be played with! From the first word in that rendition of “Toxic”, that was Nicker Carter!! Ya’ll play too much!” one user tweeted.

“That is nick carter. Nick carter just sung Britney Spears dressed up as a pink crocodile,” another person shared on Twitter.

“I only watch the #maskedsinger occasionally but I will eat my hat if that Crocodile is NOT Nick Carter,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

Crocodile currently remains in the competition, meaning viewers will have to continue watching to find out if Carter is underneath the costume.