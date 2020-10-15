‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Seahorse Be Jessica Simpson?

On Wednesday night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox. One contestant that has everyone talking is Seahorse, who continues to make a big impression on the panelists — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they sang Rihanna’s iconic single “Only Girl (In the World)” for their debut performance. From the first time hearing them sing, it was clear that Seahorse was a female vocalist with some pipes.

Last night, they showcased their range and sang Celine Dion’s hugely-popular “My Heart Will Go On,” which is taken from the Titanic soundtrack.

Host Nick Cannon, who used to be married to Mariah Carey, expressed that it was “one of the best vocals” he’s ever heard.

The panel’s initial guesses for Seahorse were Bebe Rexha, Hailee Steinfeld, and Halsey. However, after hearing Seahorse perform again, another famous singer has been thrown into the mix.

Guest panelist Joel McHale said it might be Jessica Simpson and it makes sense as to why he thinks that.

Throughout their clue packages so far, Seahorse has been seen wearing a cowboy hat and boots. They previously said they can be called “melodramatic” but at times, they have felt “lost in this world.” They also explained that being on The Masked Singer gives them the chance to stop playing tug of war with themselves and “finally expose the dauntless diva from within.”

This week, Seahorse stated that this isn’t “their first rodeo.” At a young age, they tried so hard to be a “hero” and make a name for themselves, but that only ended up with rejection. Seahorse talked about heartbreak and the feeling of pain when losing someone. A pair of Daisy Dukes were shown as well as a number of clocks.

Simpson was born in Abilene, Texas, and has been known to release country music. The music video for “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’,” which you can watch here, saw the songstress wearing a pair of Daisy Dukes. Simpson rose to fame as a teen star but has had to overcome a few hurdles throughout her career. In 2006, she divorced her first husband Nick Lachey because the pair both suffered from anxiety over their careers, per Metro.

Fans on social media appear to agree with McHale and believe the 39-year-old is singing underneath the mask.

“Just puttin’ it out there that I think the #SeahorseMask is Jessica Simpson. #MaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX,” one user tweeted.

“@MaskedSingerFOX #SeahorseMask is definitely @JessicaSimpson Did everyone miss the Chicken of the Sea comment in the opening credits?! Come on!!” another person shared on Twitter.

“I agree with @joelmchale. The Seahorse is Jessica Simpson. Remember her famous “is it chicken or tuna” comment about Starkist?” remarked a third Twitter account.

Seahorse currently remains in the competition, meaning viewers will have to continue watching to find out if Simpson is underneath the costume.