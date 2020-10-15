Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Serious Cleavage & Abs In White Bra And Panties For Steamy Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her jaw-dropping figure on display in a sultry snap for her latest Instagram upload. In the pic, she was shot wearing a formfitting bra that embellished her assets and a matching pair of panties that flaunted her toned legs.

The 22-year-old has gained a large following thanks to her workout tips and gym selfies, and in this salacious photo she showed off her gains. O’Mahony was filmed on a dark gray couch that had two throw pillows next to her. A white closet and beige walls were visible in the background.

O’Mahony knelt down and sat on her legs while turning her body to the side for the pic. She wore her long dark hair parted to the right as it cascaded over her shoulder, and a loose strand ran down her chest. The Irish beauty placed her left hand near her thigh, and raised her right hand to her hair that partially covered her gorgeous face as she stared into the camera.

The popular YouTuber sported an ensemble from Lounge Underwear. O’Mahony’s white bralette had a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps along with a sheer mesh panel that ran near the bottom and exposed her underboob. She wore matching high-waist panties that had a thick waistband with the brand’s name written across it, and accentuated her defined legs. O’Mahony’s tanned skin popped against the sofa, and viewers were given a glimpse of her chiseled midsection, a hint of her curvy booty, and an eyeful of her ample cleavage.

For the caption, the social media influencer tagged the underwear brand, and she mentioned a new post on her YouTube channel that discussed diet and eating habits. She added several hashtags to the caption including “#health” and “#fitness” before uploading the post on Wednesday.

Many of O’Mahony’s 694,000 Instagram followers noticed the steamy snap, and more than 20,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over 14 hours after it was posted. She received more than 140 comments in that time. Influencer Lisa Jordan responded with heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Fans flooded the comments section with compliments.

“I want to look like this,” one follower replied.

“Beauty,” an admirer wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“So pretty,” another added.

“Full day of eating vids are always my favorite. Why do I like watching other people eat so much,” one fan commented.

