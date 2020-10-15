Holly Sonders Sizzles In A Skintight Top & Leather Pants That Flaunt Her Curves For Latest Spicy Update

Holly Sonders looked stunning as she flaunted her curves in a nighttime snap for her latest Instagram upload. In the pic, she was photographed in a body-hugging top and skintight pants that showcased her jaw-dropping figure while she struck a fierce pose.

The former Fox Sports television host had delighted fans with spicy bikini posts recently, but in this update she looked near-flawless while sporting a chic designer outfit. Sonders was captured on the street at night, and the city lights illuminated in the background. The backdrop was blurred and the location was difficult to make out, but she used the geotag of West Hollywood, California.

Sonders was captured from the thighs up and she had her back to the camera with her body turned to the side. She held a cellphone in her right hand, and a handbag in the other with her right leg forward. Her long auburn-colored hair was worn straight and it cascaded down her back. Sonders peered over her right shoulder with her mouth slightly agape, and she flashed a sultry glare at the lens.

The 33-year-old sported a black sleeveless top from Marciano. It was sheer and had a turtleneck, and wrapped tightly around her curvaceous figure. She also wore a pair of matching black leather skinny pants from rag & bone that were formfitting. Sonders accessorized with large hoop earrings and a metallic purse. The lights in the background helped outline her athletic frame, and viewers were treated to an eyeful of her defined backside and ample assets in the tight-fitting ensemble.

For the caption, the former Michigan State University golfer celebrated the Los Angeles Dodgers recent playoff win, and added a baseball emoji. She tagged the designer brands for her wardrobe, the shoot’s photographer, and hairstylist before uploading the image on Wednesday.

Many of Sonders’ 480,000 Instagram followers took notice of the nighttime photo, and more than 3,500 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over five hours after it was posted. She received over 80 comments in that time as her replies were peppered with black heart emoji. The comments section was filled with compliments from fans who praised Sonders’ physique and sleek look.

“You look great, you are like a dark sun. You burn hearts to ashes,” an admirer wrote while adding a sun emoji.

“Dodgers gonna come back and win it all,” a follower commented in response to the caption.

“On the 7th Day God created…Oh me lord!” one fan replied.

“Whale play,” Sonders’ boyfriend Dave Oancea responded.

