Ashley Graham Wears Black Lingerie In A Shower & Squats Down Beside Pool While ‘Running Around’ Milan Hotel

Ashley's photos appeared to be throwback shots from Milan Fashion Week.

Ashley Graham looked like she had a good time exploring a luxury hotel in Milan, and the confident model also looked incredible in the black lingerie that she wore while posing for photos inside the palatial Palazzo Parigi Hotel and Spa.

On Wednesday, Ashley took to Instagram to share a set of three photos that were snapped during a trip to Italy. She tagged the Instagram account for the Etro fashion house. This indicated that her pictures were throwbacks taken during Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September. As reported by E! News, Ashley walked the runway in a dress from the Etro Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

The look she wore in her photos was comprised of a bra and matching underwear made out of stretch fabric with a subtle shine. Her seamless top had wide supportive shoulder straps and a V-neck that revealed a tantalizing glimpse of her ample cleavage. The piece also appeared to include underwire, which created curved shapes underneath her full breasts that emphasized their roundness.

Ashley’s matching underwear featured a flattering high waist that accentuated her hourglass shape. The leg openings had a medium cut that showed off her voluptuous thighs. The model added some extra height to her statuesque frame by rocking a pair of bright blue stilettos with her lingerie. The shoes had pointed toes that further elongated her legs.

In her first photo, Ashley posed in front of an indoor pool surrounded by lavish décor and classic architecture, including a small palm tree potted in an urn and a row of gothic pointed arches in front of an emerald green wall. She squatted down with her arms draped over her knees and gave the camera a fierce, smoldering look. Her luscious brunette locks were styled in natural waves. The lighting made her flawless skin look fuchsia.

The second picture found Ashley standing inside a shower with a rain shower head. She wore an open black raincoat over her undergarments. She spread her legs apart, placed one hand on each side of the shower, and opened her mouth wide, as if she were surprised. In the final photo, she struck a classic modeling pose in front of the pool by extending both arms over her head and grasping one wrist with the opposite hand. She jutted her right leg out to the side as she shot the camera a sultry look.

Ashley’s modeling shots were a hit with her Instagram followers, who have liked her slideshow upwards of 200,000 times.

“Gorgeous and sexy!! I love a woman with some meat on her bones,” read one message in the comments section.

“Queen of everything,” another fan wrote.

“You inspire me!! Thank you for making me love myself,” added a third admirer.