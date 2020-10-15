Madison Pettis Rocks White Savage X Fenty Lingerie And Thigh-High Stockings & Poses On A Bed: ‘In Your Dreams’

Madison got down on her knees in one of her steamy photos.

Madison Pettis looked downright dreamy in a white lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty label.

The American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules star stunned her Instagram followers on Wednesday afternoon when she shared a set of four new boudoir photos on the image-sharing platform. Madison, 22, showed off her alluring assets in a white bra with molded cups. Underwire added lift that amplified her ample cleavage. The undergarment had a floral lace overlay that created a fluttery scalloped edge around the low neckline. The sides and center panel were constructed out of sheer stretchy mesh, and a flirty little bow adorned the middle of the bust.

Madison coupled the bra with a pair of underwear that were the same crisp, clean color. The panty was made entirely out of floral stretch lace with large opaque designs that provided plenty of coverage. The waistline curved downward a few inches below the navel, and another tiny bow sat at its lowest point. The sides of the undergarment were wide, but the scallop-trimmed leg openings were cut high. The silhouette showed off the former Disney Channel star’s toned thighs and taut midriff.

Madison completed her sexy ensemble with a pair of thigh-high fishnet stockings. The top bands were crafted from intricate floral lace. She wore her long brunette curls shaped in soft waves that flowed down her back and around the sides of her chest. Her tresses were parted on the side for an extra touch of romance.

In her first photo, the Cory in the House actress posed next to a reflective door. Bright sunlight filtered in through a gossamer ivory curtain behind her. The second photo saw Madison resting her hands on the horizontal metal handle of a different door and gazing through the glass.

A third image showed her sitting on the corner of a bed with white bedding and a matching quilted headboard. She wore a pair of ivory patent-leather high heels with pointed toes. She crossed her legs right above the ankles, placed her hands on her knees, and tilted her head to the side to give the camera a look that was a tad inquisitive. For her final shot, she stood in profile, which revealed the sharp angles of her sculpted jaw. She was pictured gazing at her reflection as she reached up to touch her hair.

Madison’s post has racked up over 400,000 likes and 2,000 comments thus far.

“In that case. Imma go take a nap,” read one response to her caption about dreams.

“Blessing the timeline again,” said another fan.

“You are the girl of my dreams,” declared a third devotee.

“These NEED to be the cover of like…Idk vogue? Forbes? Honestly anything that has a cover,” suggested a fourth admirer.