Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Fails

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 15, tease Victor’s rare apology, but Adam may not be willing to accept. Nick tries to make peace between Phyllis and Victoria while Summer continues spying on Kyle.

Victor goes to extreme lengths to help his youngest son, Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. The two share a complicated relationship, but Victor wants to ensure that Adam is okay. Victor actually apologizes to Adam for the way things went down. He tried to do what he thought best when Adam was a pre-teen, but it turned out to cause his son significant problems overall.

Now Adam is paying the price for Victor’s choices, or at least that’s the way the younger man views things. Despite Victor’s earnest feelings, Adam is unwilling to accept his father’s apology.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) attempts to keep the peace between Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). It’s no easy feat, and unfortunately for him, Nick isn’t too successful in his losing endeavor.

He tries to leverage Victoria’s desire to have a family meeting to get her to back off of Phyllis. However, Vicky isn’t interested in her brother’s ultimatum. Instead, she turns the screws on Phyllis even tighter and suggests that the businesswoman sell her 25 percent share of The Grand Phoenix hotel. Phyllis isn’t about to give up another bit of the venture, though, especially since she’s about to host a huge awards ceremony for Devon (Bryton James) as the businessman of the year.

Instead of selling to Victoria, Phyllis makes a move that Nick certainly will not like. She goes to Adam and asks him to team up with her to take down Victoria and the rest of the Newmans aside from Nic.

Summer (Hunter King) isn’t particularly subtle, so it is difficult to see how she will be successful at keeping her spy activities a secret. However, Summer is determined to figure out what Kyle (Michael Mealor) will do after she left him ahead of their wedding. She thinks her hat and glasses disguise will do the trick, but her younger sister, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), already knows the truth, which means Summer’s identity won’t stay secret for much longer.

Summer even goes so far as to pay one of Lola’s (Sasha Calle) employees at Society to keep an eye out for her and report back about Kyle’s behavior. Unfortunately for him, the employee catches him, saying he’s back in the dating game, and reports back to Summer.