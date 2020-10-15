Kelly Clarkson Dazzles In Silver Dress That Displays Cleavage & Her Slim Waist At The Billboard Music Awards

Kelly made a rare red carpet appearance at the event.

Kelly Clarkson walked a red carpet for the first time in months ahead of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, and the dazzling ensemble that she rocked definitely didn’t disappoint. As noted by The Daily Mail, she was supposed to host the awards show back in April, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Kelly, 38, has had a reason to keep getting dressed up during the pandemic, thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. The American Idol champ often wows her viewers with the figure-flattering skirts and dresses that she rocks on her talk show, but she pulled out all the stops on Wednesday night with a look that was well worth the six-month wait. She stunned in a silver sequined wrap dress that closely hugged her body to showcase her hourglass shape. The garment had long flared sleeves with beaded fringe dripping from the wide wrists. The ornamental trim also hung from the edge of the wrap skirt. The bottom hem hit right above the ankle, and long strands of fringe trailed on the ground.

A row of three silver buttons secured the skirt in place over Kelly’s left hip. The gown had pointed shoulders and deep V neck that plunged down below her bust. She wore a black bustier underneath the bodice to cover up some of her décolletage. However, its low neckline with a subtle sweetheart shape still displayed an eyeful of her cleavage.

On her feet, the “Stronger” hitmaker wore a pair of black snakeskin-embossed sandals with crisscross toe straps, high heels, and ankle straps embellished with gold hardware.

Todd Williamson / NBC

Kelly accessorized with jewel-encrusted chandelier earrings that perfectly complemented her glittering gown. The pieces included gold chain links, tiny silver charms, discs, and beaded strands that matched the fringe on her dress.

The Voice coach wore her blond hair parted down the center. It was sleek and straight, and it trailed down her chest and back all the way to her slim waist. Her lips were a vivid fuchsia color, and her fingernails were painted with matte black polish.

Todd Williamson / NBC

Kelly made a few wardrobe changes throughout the night, and most of them sparkled. In addition to hosting the BMAs, she also performed on the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She rocked a gold number with a ruffle down the front while belting out the Whitney Houston classic “Higher Love” with Pentatonix and Sheila E.

Kelly’s dresses were a hit on Twitter, where she received an outpouring of praise.

“Kelly looks sensational tonight! And sounds even better!” one fan gushed.

“Kelly I saw you hosting the Billboard Music Awards tonight. You look amazingly beautiful. Every dress in your wardrobe is stunning. A job well done. Alright Alright,” read another tweet.