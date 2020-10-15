Laura Sagra Shows Off Toned Legs In Strapless Bikini As She Poses By The Ocean

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra showed off her spectacular body to her 956,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 14, showed the celebrity leaning against a giant boulder as she flaunted her enviable physique while sporting a strapless bikini.

Laura wore a unique pale purple bikini in her latest update that showed off some of the model’s ample cleavage as she posed. The top featured a textured weave in the material and what appeared to be cut out sections at each side. However, according to a previous video shared with her Instagram account, it was actually three shoestring straps that wrap around her back. The briefs also featured a similar style and sat high over her toned hips, complimenting her pale complexion and further highlighting her toned legs.

The model sat on a huge boulder in front of the frothy waves of the ocean. She leaned back slightly, supporting her weight on one delicate hand. Her other hand rested against her thigh as her feet nestled in the wet sand.

Laura’s blond locks were disheveled, parted haphazardly, and tumbling over her back as she looked demurely over one shoulder. With not a cloud in the sky, the celebrity had done the smart thing by protecting her eyes with a pair of darkly tinted sunglasses.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her followers rushed in to respond. Within two hours, the photo had already received 11,900 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

Many of the comments were in Spanish. However, the term “hermosa” was often used. According to a Google translation, this means “beautiful” in English.

“Stunning,” one follower simply wrote in the comments section.

“Super sexy body,” a fan declared.

“Incredible you are,” another user stated.

“Precious,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the tulip emoji to the end of their post for extra emphasis.

As a way to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, the kissing emoji was also prevalent among Laura’s supporters.

Laura often shows off her toned physique while wearing swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she shared a video of herself in a green one-piece to her social media account. As she admired the scenic view from a balcony, many of her supporters were more interested in the view of her backside than the landscape.