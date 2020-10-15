Vanessa Christine Infuses Style And Sexiness In A Printed Crop Top And Biker Shorts: ‘Let’s Ride’

American model Vanessa Christine is well-known on Instagram for her incredible physique and beautiful looks. Taking to her page on Wednesday, October 14, the stunner wowed her 540,000-plus admirers with a new image in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the pic, Vanessa rocked an animal-print crop top which featured thin straps and a plunging neckline. The tiny garment drew attention to her toned arms and bare midriff.

Vanessa teamed the top with matching biker shops which not only hugged her curvy hips but also showed off a glimpse of her legs.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of dainty, heart-shaped earrings, and a gold bracelet.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in the islands of Turks and Caicos, where the model has been vacationing these days. The distant view of the ocean, some bushes, and the breathtaking view of the blue sky could be seen in the background.

To pose, Vanessa sat on a yellow ATV. She leaned back and held one of her hands behind her head. The stunner threw her head back and closed her eyes.

In the caption, she informed users that her outfit was from the online fitness-wear retailer, LiCi Fit.

Within 11 hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 8,300 likes. In addition, several of Vanessa’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared about 130 messages in which they praised her pretty looks, incredible figure, as well as her sexy style.

“Damn, how can you always look so perfect? Definitely the prettiest models on the Gram,” one of her fans commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!! I wish I could get a ride,” chimed in another user, adding a kiss emoji.

“You look amazing, babe. This outfit suits you a lot. Thank you for sharing this hot photo,” a third admirer remarked.

“Luv seeing you happy, Vanessa. I hope you get all the gifts life has to offer,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “so hot,” and “sexiest,” to express their adoration.

Other than her regular followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support, including Lydia Farley, Valeria Orsini, Alexis Clark, and Aniqa Farid.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Vanessa shared another sultry snaphot on October 11 in which she rocked a white-and-tan printed bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers. To date, the post has accrued more than 16,000 likes and close to 300 comments.