Miranda Lambert Looks Radiant In A Series Of Snaps Celebrating Her Husband’s Birthday

Country crooner Miranda Lambert surprised her 4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sweet series of snaps to celebrate her husband Brendan McLouglin’s birthday.

The first picture in the quartet of images showed Miranda and Brendan enjoying a moment outside as the sun shone down on them. Brendan wore a sleeveless tank, necklace and had a huge smile on his face as he looked right at the camera. Miranda was likewise in a casual sleeveless top, and her blond locks were pulled up in a high ponytail. She had a colorful bandana tied around her head and secured with a knot, and she had a pair of cat-eye sunglasses perched on her nose. She wrapped one hand around Brendan’s neck as she planted a kiss on his temple.

The second image showed Brendan in a long-sleeved shirt and baseball cap as he snuggled a dog while lounging on a leather seat. The third picture was outdoors again, and Brendan was dressed in casual attire as he stood in a large field filled with cattle.

The fourth and final share depicted the two of them again, although they were in a vehicle together rather than outside. Sunshine shone in through the windows and sunroof, adding some natural light to the picture, and both of them were smiling at the camera.

Brendan wore a plain crew-neck white t-shirt and his hair was perfectly coiffed, slicked back away from his face. He was in the driver’s seat and appeared to have one arm extended out to place a hand on the wheel.

Miranda wore a button-down sleeveless top in what looked like a checkered pattern. She added several accessories to spice up her ensemble, including another bandana tied around her blond locks. She had sunglasses with tortoiseshell frames covering her eyes, and also made a statement with a pair of hoop earrings.

Miranda paired the series of images with a sweet caption paying tribute to her partner on his special day, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 85,500 likes within just one hour, as well as 1,119 comments from her audience.

“Wait…. your husband has shirts?!” one fan wrote, cheekily referencing a previous post Miranda shared in which she showed off her partner’s physique, as The Inquisitr reported, calling him her “shirtless farm husband.”

“Happy birthday to the man that makes her smile so big,” another follower added, loving Miranda’s joyful expression in the images she appeared in.

“You all are sooo cute together!!” a third fan chimed in, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful couple!! You look so happy!” another follower commented.