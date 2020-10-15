Aliya Janell Sizzles In Skintight Mini Dress, ‘Call Me Senorita’

Instagram sensation and choreographer Aliya Janell impressed her 2.5 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 14, showed the celebrity flaunting her enviable curves in a stunning floral patterned mini dress. In the caption, she referred to the popular song by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Aliya wore a skintight mini dress in a pale green shade. It featured a floral pattern and a keyhole cutout at the front, exposing the celebrity’s toned midriff. The clothing hugged her form and showed off her enviable curves and toned legs as she leaned against a wall.

Her dark hair was pulled back into a severe bun and she wore large gold hooped earrings, which helped to enhance the “senorita” vibe that she was going for. Aliya completed her look with a Lois Vuitton patterned clutch bag and a pair of white-and-gold sandal flats.

The celebrity shared two images with her fanbase. The first saw Aliya looking over her shoulder at the camera, her hand covering her stomach. The next snap was taken a little further back, her shoes now included in the photo as she threw her head back, resting it against the wall and gazing seductively at her intended audience. In the background, a dark landscape could be seen, indicating the pictures were captured late at night.

As soon as Aliya posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the set had already garnered 74,400 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fans.

“OMMGGG. How can you be so beautiful?” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“AY CARUMBA,” a fan declared in all-caps.

“How dare you look this good,” another user joked.

“Okaaay senorita Janell,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the heart-eyed emoji at the end for further emphasis on their comment.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Aliya’s latest update. by far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. Often fans peppered their words with a variety of them as well as using them on multiple occasions in long strings.

Aliya often shows off her killer physique in the images that she shares to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the star recently showed off a new hair color as well as her enviable booty while wearing a pair of ripped Daisy Dukes. As to be expected, her avid supporters rushed into the comments section in order to voice their opinion on the update.