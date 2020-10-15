Tracee Ellis Ross Dances In A Sequin-Covered Jumpsuit With A Plunging Neckline

In one of her latest Instagram updates, actress Tracee Ellis Ross stunned her 9.3 million followers with a short video in which she showcased her ageless physique in a bold ensemble. The costume was for her recent film, The High Note, as she mentioned in the caption. Tracee also tagged the movie’s own Instagram account so her fans would know what the ensemble was from.

Tracee showcased her curves in a jumpsuit crafted entirely from a golden sequin-covered fabric that caught the light and shimmered with every step and shake. The look was sleeveless, with two thin straps stretching around her neck and a plunging neckline dipping nearly all the way to her belly button. The garment placed a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and also showed off her shoulders and arms.

The look had a waistband with a drawstring detail that stretched around her waist, before the fabric transformed back into the sequinned material. The fit over her lower body wasn’t too figure-hugging, and the glittering bottoms draped over her thighs and calves before ending right at her ankles.

She paired the jumpsuit with several bold accessories, including a pair of Timberland boots. She also had several chunky statement bracelets on one wrist, large hoop earrings in, and a trio of chain necklaces of varying lengths that draped over her cleavage.

Her hair was styled in a coiffed look complete with perfectly curled ends and some major volume at the crown, giving her a bit of a retro vibe. She held a microphone in her hand, which was also bedazzled with tiny gems. What appeared to be a plain concrete floor was visible beneath her feet, and a black curtain hung behind her.

Destiny’s Child’s hit song “Say My Name” was playing as Tracee danced around, talking to someone behind-the-scenes as she enjoyed the beat and showed off her personality. Her fans couldn’t get enough, and the post received over 246,800 views within five hours. It also racked up 490 comments from her eager audience.

“That jumpsuit is EVERYTHING,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

“When your jam comes on but you forget the lyrics,” another follower chimed in, loving Tracee’s flubs.

“You are glowing,” a third fan added.

“Where is that outfit from?!?” another follower questioned, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment, wanting all the details of the glittering ensemble.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee thrilled her Instagram followers with another short clip. That particular share was in honor of her haircare brand’s “Ultaversary,” and she hit a story to purchase a few products with her mother, music legend Diana Ross, by her side.