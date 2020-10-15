Chanel West Coast Shakes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini For Lastest Instagram Video

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a steamy double update in which she shared two videos of herself and a friend shaking their booties in skimpy bikinis.

Chanel appeared to be on a beach, and an expanse of sand stretched out in front of her with a row of buildings visible off in the distance. The sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue, and Chanel had a filter over the video that cast a slightly purple glow over various elements of the scene. The filter also added an effect that made it appear as though everything was sparkling in the video.

Chanel was to the right in the first clip, and she rocked a floral printed bikini crafted from a pastel-colored fabric. A wide band extended across her back and thick straps stretched over her shoulders for her bikini top, which also flaunted her toned arms. Her bottoms were a thong style that left her entire posterior exposed, as well as her toned thighs. She shook her booty throughout the segment, at one point dropping it lower and twerking right in front of the camera.

She had a friend who also appeared in the frame with her, wearing a black bikini with colorful trim along the edges. Both women wore sunglasses as they showcased their dance moves on the beach.

Chanel also had a few bangles on to add even more sparkle to her clip. She turned her body slightly to the side for the second video, showing off a few more details of her swimsuit. The side of her thong bottoms featured three thin straps that extended over her hip, giving the garment a bit of a peek-a-boo vibe. Her top also had a ruffle detail on the front that accentuated her chest.

Her brunette locks tumbled down her back in effortless waves and she appeared to be having a blast. Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 25,200 likes and 619 comments within just 37 minutes.

“I love your energy you have the best content in my opinion,” one fan wrote.

“Am I dreaming,” another fan added, captivated by the smoking-hot videos.

“Chanel do your thang shake what your momma give ya,” a third follower chimed in.

“Pretty sure you just broke the internet with that post lol,” another commented.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared another sexy update in which she wore swimwear. For that clip, she rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit with a palm leaf print on it, and lounged on a pink floatie in a pristine pool, looking absolutely gorgeous.