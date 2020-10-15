Yuliett Torres Sits On Kitchen Bench Eating Cereal With Her Buns On Display

Instagram model and actress Yuliett Torres flaunted her enviable figure to her 7.2 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 14, saw the celebrity seated on what appeared to be her kitchen bench as she ate her breakfast.

In the caption, she lamented the fact that she had been getting up close to noon every day recently, according to a Google translation. As a result of this, she never knew whether she should have breakfast or lunch when she awoke, hence why in the photo, she was seen enjoying a bowl of cereal.

Yuliett wore a long-sleeved gray cropped top that hugged her form and showed off her ample chest. She teamed this with a white thong that sat high over her hips and showed off her pert derriere.

The celebrity sat on a kitchen bench, facing away from the camera. She held a bowl of cereal in one hand and had her head tilted upward as she poured a handful of food into her mouth. Yuliett’s brunette hair — which was straightened and featured small braids — cascaded over her back and shoulders.

As she brought the food up to her mouth, she had managed to spill some of it. Several pieces of cereal littered the benchtop, with some even sticking to her toned thigh.

As soon as Yuliett posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the photo had already amassed 76,600 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

Many of the commentators wrote in different languages as they rushed in to share their thoughts. The term “hermosa” was often used which means “beautiful,” according to a Google translation.

“So beautiful and gorgeous babe,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“WooooooooooooooooooooooooooW marvelous fabulous speechless,” a fan gushed.

“Sexy beautiful woman,” another user stated.

“You are so precious,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for added emphasis.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, the drooling and star emoji were also in regular use.

Yuliett often shows off her killer physique in the images that she shares on her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her booty in a tight black miniskirt which she paired with a bright orange top. The shirt was so low-cut, that plenty of the star’s ample cleavage was prominently on display.