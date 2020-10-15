Sofia Bevarly Sizzles In A Lavender Bikini: ‘All I Need Is A Beer And You’

American model Sofia Bevarly is no stranger to flaunting her incredible figure on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 14, she shared a set of hot bikini pics to titillate her 1.4 million followers.

In the snaps, Sofia rocked a tiny lavender-colored bathing suit which perfectly hugged her insane curves. The top consisted of thin straps and a plunging neckline which showed off major cleavage. It included two rings in the center to hold the garment in place.

The top struggled to contain her assets and put a glimpse of underboob on display. In addition, it also drew attention to her taut stomach and sculpted abs. Sofia paired it with matching bottoms which flaunted her sexy legs and thighs. The straps of the bottoms also included rings on the sides which added a very feminine look to the risqué ensemble.

Sofia — who initially rose to fame for dating social media sensation Dan Bilzerian — wore her hair in two messy buns. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of white drop earrings, two rings, and peach wristband. The hottie also accessorized with a black hat.

According to the geotag, the shoot took place at the Laguna Beach in California, United States. Some rocks and the distant view of the ocean could be seen in the background.

The 24-year-old model shared two pics from the shoot. In the first pic, she knelt on a beach towel and touched her thigh. She gazed straight at the lens.

In the second image, the stunner stood straight and touched her hat while turning her head to the left side.

Sofia tagged her photographer Koby Einstein as well as Sand Cloud beach towels for acknowledgment.

Within six hours of going live, the photos garnered more than 33,000 likes. In addition, many of Sofia’s followers took to the comments section and posted close to 350 messages in which they praised her hot figure and pretty looks.

“I didn’t recognise you in this hat!! It suits you!” one of her fans commented.

“WOW!! You look amazingly beautiful,” chimed in another user.

“Love this vibe, Sofia. You are awesome!” a third admirer remarked.

“You look more intoxicating than beer!” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the pic, including Lauren Dascalo, Gabriella Abutbol, and Francesca Farago.

On October 10, Sofia wowed her admirers with a new image in which she rocked printed sporty attire comprising a cleavage-baring sports bra and matching shorts. To date, the photo has accrued more than 55,000 likes.