NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Trade Eric Bledsoe And Donte DiVincenzo For Victor Oladipo, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around veteran shooting guard Victor Oladipo and his future with the Indiana Pacers. Though they were the team that helped him blossom into an All-Star caliber talent, there are speculations that he could demand a trade from the Pacers in the 2020 offseason. If he really expresses his desire to leave, the Pacers would be left with no choice but to move him instead of losing him in the summer of 2021 as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return.

One of the most interesting landing spots for Oladipo this fall is the Milwaukee Bucks. According to Preston Ellis of Bleacher Report, the Bucks may consider sending a package that includes Eric Bledsoe and Donte DiVincenzo to acquire veteran shooting guard from the Pacers in the 2020 offseason.

“Victor Oladipo fits the bill of a disgruntled superstar who may be willing to team up with Giannis. Despite his status as a two-time All-Star, Oladipo’s value has plummeted. After rupturing a quad tendon in January 2019, it appeared Oladipo was going to miss the second half of the 2018-19 season and most of the 2019-20 season. In 19 regular-season games this past season, Oladipo saw career lows in nearly every category, including field-goal percentage (39.4 percent). Given his disappointing performance and the nature of his expiring contract, the Bucks shouldn’t have to unload much to acquire him.”

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Oladipo may have through plenty of ups and downs in the past two seasons, but when he’s healthy, he would enable the Bucks to form their own “Big Three” with Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in the 2020-21 NBA season. The departure of Bledsoe wouldn’t hurt the Bucks that much since Oladipo is also capable of running the floor and making plays for his teammates.

Also, unlike Bledsoe, Oladipo is more familiar with the playoff environment and could be trusted to take charge in crucial situations when the opposing team’s defense is focused on Antetokounmpo. If he finds a way to regain his All-Star form this fall, he would tremendously boost the Bucks’ performance on both ends of the floor. He wouldn’t only give them a very reliable scoring option, playmaker, and three-point shooter but also a great perimeter defender.

Oladipo would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing alongside Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Though he would be needing to assume the role as the second or third fiddle, being traded to the Bucks would give him a legitimate chance of making a deep playoff run and contending for the NBA championship title next year. If he performs well with the Bucks, it would also extremely help him in landing a lucrative contract in the 2021 free agency.