Anllela Sagra Flaunts Her Booty In Black Lace Underwear As she Declares It ‘Peach Day’

Instagram model Anllela Sagra delighted her 12 million followers with her latest revealing post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 14, showed the celebrity in a set of lacy underwear. In the caption, she used the peach emoji, declaring it the day for showing off her buns.

Anllela wore a black lace cami that featured shoestring straps. The item of clothing was cropped and since the celebrity faced away from the camera, her smooth back was on display.

She teamed this with a teeny thong. The straps sat high over her toned hips and, with the camera angle, her pert derriere became the focal point for the risque snap, such as she promised in her caption

The model stood in front of a full-length mirror, her hand resting on the top of it as she looked over one shoulder and toward her intended audience. This gave her fans a view of the front of her underwear. Even with one arm held up close to her body, the low-plunging top still revealed the celebrity’s ample cleavage.

Anllela wore her dark hair parted down the center and braided. Several strands fell free at the front and framed her pretty face as a result. She completed her look with a variety of gold jewelry which included earrings and several bangles. Around her long neck was a delicate choker.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. It only took an hour for the photo to rack up a whopping 66,400 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fans.

“Very Beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Very perfect body,” a fan insisted.

“You’re so beautiful and have an amazing body. Those abs though,” another user stated.

“Bootyfull,” a fourth person joked, also adding a red heart emoji for further emphasis.

With a lot of fans posting comments in different languages, others avoided the language barrier by using a variety of emoji in order to convey how they felt about Anllela’s sexy image. By far, the most popular was the heart and fire ones. However, considering the content of the post and the model’s caption, many opted to use the peach one as well.

Anllela often teases her followers by posting racy images to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she shared a couple of photos where she was wearing a black tank top. Pulling the item up, she revealed quite a lot of underboob, which sent her admirers into overdrive as they rushed in to share their thoughts.