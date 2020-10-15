Belle Hassan Sizzles In Pink Lace Lingerie On Instagram

On Wednesday, October 14, British reality TV personality and model Belle Hassan took to her Instagram page and treated her 1 million followers to a very hot lingerie pic.

In the snapshot, the 21-year-old model rocked a provocative pink bra-and-panties set which perfectly accentuated her curves. Her brassiere featured a plunging neckline to showed off plenty of cleavage. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach and slender waist.

Belle, who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show Love Island, teamed the bra with matching panties which were pulled high on her hips to flaunt her sexy thighs.

She wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a gold pendant which had her name carved into it. She wore a pair of drop earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. The hottie also accessorized with a silver wristwatch.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom, which is the model’s hometown. The shoot took place in a bedroom. A bed, two side tables with lamps and a white fan could be seen in the background.

To pose, Belle knelt on the carpet and lightly touched her hair. She looked at the camera and seductively parted her lips as she clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Belle informed her followers that her sexy lingerie set was from the online intimate-wear retailer, Lounge Underwear, adding that the brand also sponsored the post.

Within five hours of posting, the pic amassed more than 31,000 likes. Besides, several of her ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared more than a hundred messages in which they praised her incredible physique and pretty looks.

“Your figure is unreal,” one of her fans commented.

“You’re so naturally beautiful, it’s insane!!” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Would you like to be my wife?” a third admirer wrote to express his wishful thinking.

“You’re gonna give guys a heart attack, jeez!!!” a fourth follower remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “unbelievably gorgeous,” “absolutely stunning,” and “lovely,” to let Belle know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular fans, several fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Anna Vakili, Yewande Biala, and Shaughna Phillips.

Not too long ago, Belle uploaded another sultry snap on the photo-sharing website in which she flaunted major skin in a white and purple lingerie set. To date, the photograph has garnered more than 64,000 likes.