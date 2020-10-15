Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Flaunts Slim Figure While Demonstrating Latest Workout Routine

Brittany Matthews shared her latest workout routine with her 702,000 followers on Instagram in her most recent October 14 update. The fitness influencer, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, posted a series of videos demonstrating various weightlifting exercises that she called an “amazing full body” workout.

For the routine, Brittany wore a loose-fitting white tank top that featured a high slit at the side. The fit of the shirt covered up her baby bump. She matched the chic tank with a pair of navy blue bike shorts as she flaunted her sculpted legs. To complete her outfit, she sported a pair of white-and-blue sneakers. Brittany wore her long blond hair in a messy bun tied on top.

In the first clip, Brittany squatted low on the ground while a barbell rested across her shoulders. She also stood with her heels on a weighted plate as she performed the exercise.

Brittany continued to strengthen her legs in the second portion of the post. She performed multiple calf raises while her toes were raised up slightly on a plate laid on the ground. Next, she completed lunges with one leg rested on top of a bench while she held a set of dumbbells in her hands.

Next, the 25-year-old switched her focus to her toned arms. She raised a set of dumbbells straight out in front of her body as she kept both arms straight, then alternated to raise them on her sides and then above her head.

Brittany’s videographer filmed her from behind as she shoulder-pressed the weights above her head and looked at her reflection in the mirror. She then worked her biceps while demonstrating a set of curls.

Brittany provided complete instructions for her routine as well as a brief update about her pregnancy, which she announced a few weeks ago. Many of her followers left comments expressing their approval for the lifts and support for the journey ahead of her.

“I was so nauseous in my first trimester I could not get out of the bed. You are super woman!!” one fan encouraged.

“Love this one!” another person stated regarding the exercises.

“Can’t wait to see your bump!” a third follower admitted.

In her last update, Brittany also shared a photo of her slim figure while working out, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She sizzled in a lime green sports bra with dark gray yoga pants as she promoted a giveaway for an exercise bike.