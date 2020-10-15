Lucia Javorčeková Tugs On Skintight Leggings While Wearing A Plunging Sports Bra

On Wednesday, October 14, Slovakian model Lucia Javorčeková shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 30-year-old posing in a large white-walled room with wooden floors and sizable mirrors. Exercise equipment can be seen in the mirrors’ reflection. Lucia tagged her location as the Golem Club in Petržalka, Slovakia, suggesting that the pictures were taken in the fitness center.

She sizzled in skintight workout gear that featured a plunging maroon sports bra and a pair of matching high-waisted leggings. The activewear, which was from the clothing company Body Engineers, put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display. She completed the sporty look with white tennis shoes and a black Apple Watch.

In the first image, she faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She touched her hair and lowered her gaze with her mouth slightly open. The following photo showed Lucia tugging on the waistband of her leggings. She also appeared to be in the process of tucking her hair behind her ear.

Lucia laid on her side and used one of her hands to prop herself up in the third shot. For the final picture, she stood with her shoulders back and continued to tug on her waistband. She gazed directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, Lucia advertised for Body Engineers by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 37,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Precious Lucia! You’re such a super beautiful woman!” wrote one fan.

“That’s beautiful love it,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are stunning @luciajavorcekova,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Love the look, lovely Lucia, you model women’s sportswear beautifully! Have a great day and stay safe out there,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the fitness model.

As fans are aware, Lucia is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.