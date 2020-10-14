Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Toned Legs And Pert Derriere In Skintight Mini Dress

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura impressed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 14, saw the celebrity wearing a skintight mini dress that helped to highlight her enviable figure.

Yovanna wore a white long-sleeved, high-necked mini dress. It featured unique splashes of bright colors as the pattern and two seams that ran vertically down the front of the outfit.

Hugging her figure tightly, her killer physique was highlighted as were her long, toned legs thanks to the length of the dress. On her feet, Yovanna wore a pair of high-heeled sandals in a nude shade. She completed the look with a black-and-gold clutch bag worn over one shoulder.

Sharing several snaps, Yovanna modeled the outfit in a variety of ways. The first showing a close-up of the celebrity as she leaned against the railing on a balcony. Gazing toward the camera, her dark locks were straightened and parted to one side as they cascaded down over one shoulder. A second shot showed another angle from the balcony. As she leaned forward and looked back over one shoulder, her pert derriere was highlighted in the formfitting item.

Another two pictures showed Yovanna standing in front of some potted plants as dappled sunlight further showed off her stunning attire.

The model also tagged the fashion label PrettyLittleThing in the caption, giving her fans an idea of where they should go if they want to get the same look.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the set had already gathered an impressive 39,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her avid fanbase.

Many commentators replied in different languages. “Hermosa,” which means “beautiful” according to a Google translation, was an often-used term.

“You’re amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Aww so beautiful,” a fan gushed.

“You’re inspiring me to be,” another user stated in response to Yovanna’s caption where she implored her supporters to aim to be good people.

“My favorite girl tbh,” a fourth person wrote, also using a selection of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji. However, there were certainly a lot of other fans that also gave the thumbs-up sign as well in response to the update.

