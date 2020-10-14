Nicole Scherzinger, 42, Shows Off Her Curves In A Magenta Mini Dress

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a look at one of her sizzling ensembles to wear on The Masked Singer. Nicole stood in front of a plain white backdrop that allowed the bold look to truly shine. Nicole tagged several members of her glam squad in the picture itself to acknowledge the individuals behind the look.

The dress was a vibrant magenta hue, and the look appeared to have been crafted from a fabric with a bit of a sheen to it. The garment had a plunging neckline that dipped nearly all the way to her waist, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The upper portion of the look had two ruffled segments that stretched up over her chest and extended over her shoulders. The piece was sleeveless, and the shoulder portion incorporated some major volume, rising several inches above her toned arms to frame her flawless features.

Nicole’s look was more fitted throughout the bottom half, with a few pleated details that added just a hint of volume to the lower portion of the dress. The bold fabric hugged her slender hips and toned thighs before ending just a few inches down her legs, showing off her incredible stems.

Nicole finished off the ensemble with a few accessories to add some sparkle, including a thin, delicate necklace that extended all the way down between her cleavage, drawing more attention to her chest. She also had a ring on nearly every finger, with different sizes and styles glimmering on her hands.

She placed both her hands on her hips as she posed for the image, staring at the camera with attitude. Her long locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in effortless curls.

For the second snap, she gave her fans a full-body look at the ensemble and how it showed off her sculpted legs. She added a pair of pointed-toe pumps in a pastel pattern to tie it all together.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 17,900 likes within just 41 minutes, including a like from fellow singer Meghan Trainor. It also received 182 comments from Nicole’s audience.

“You are stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I’m still so in LOVE with this outfit,” another follower chimed in.

“Beautiful as always,” a third fan added.

“You are gorgeous,” yet another commented.

