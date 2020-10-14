Laurence Bédard Teases Toned Midriff In Unique Ruched Peekaboo Dress

Instagram sensation Laurence Bédard wowed her 2.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 14, saw the model showing off her toned midriff in a unique peekaboo dress.

Laurence wore a stunning brown ruched dress that clung to her form and showed off her killer curves. The long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder number plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of the celebrity’s ample cleavage.

While apparently joined at the back, the front of the outfit featured a unique peekaboo section over her midriff. As Laurence leaned against a window frame, one hand tugged at the skirt section, revealing more of her toned stomach as she did so. Drawstring ties at the bottom of the top and skirt also featured. This meant that the clothing could be adjusted to show off more leg or cleavage as well as giving a deeper ruched effect if the wearer so desired.

Dappled sunlight shone in on Laurence and further highlighted her stunning figure as she rested one hand on her shoulder and smiled demurely at the camera.

The celebrity tagged the fashion label PrettyLittleThing in her post, which gave her audience a clue as to where to head should they want to replicate the impressive look.

As soon as Laurence posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the photo had already racked up close to 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

“Looking very beautiful and loving the picture,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Simply gorgeous baby,” a fan insisted.

“You look cute and the dress looks good on you,” another user stated.

“Wow what a sexy looking young lady,” a fourth person wrote, also using a long row of emoji for added emphasis.

Many of her supporters opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. As is usual with these sorts of posts, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and variants of the heart emoji. However, many also decided to use the clapping and kissing face ones as well.

Laurence often shows off her incredible figure in fashion shots that she shares with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off another PrettyLittleThing outfit last week. In that post, she opted for a black tank top that featured dangling straps at the bottom as she wished her fans a “good morning” in her caption.