Pia Mia Poses With Sukihana In Skimpy Red Top & Matching Pants

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself with rapper Sukihana. The Guamanian singer and actress recently enjoyed a night out in Las Vegas and looked very glam for the occasion.

Pia stunned in a skimpy red top that featured thin straps. The item of clothing showed off her decolletage and as well as her toned stomach. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, the garment was tied up at the back. The “We Should Be Together” songstress paired the ensemble with high-waisted pants of the same color. Pia completed her look with white boots that featured a thick wedge. She accessorized with a silver bag and a couple of necklaces.

As seen in another Instagram upload, which can be viewed here, Pia rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish that matched her outfit. She styled half her long, wavy blond hair in a high ponytail and left the rest down.

Sukihana opted for a blue crop top with long sleeves. She wore the look with matching high-waisted pants and heeled mules. Sukihana sported her dark, long straight hair down with a full fringe.

Pia treated her followers to two images within one post.

In the first shot, the duo was captured in front of a black car. Pia pushed out her right hip and gazed directly at the camera lens with leaning on the vehicle. Sukihana sported an over-the-shoulder pose and gave fans an eyeful from behind. She flashed her middle finger while poking out her tongue.

In the next slide, the pair was photographed from a slightly higher angle, sporting a similar pose.

Pia left her upload without a caption. However, that didn’t seem to bother her 6 million followers.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 100 comments, proving to be instantly popular.

“I love this new friendship it’s so random,” one user wrote.

“You are such a beaut!!!!” another person shared.

“You’re so pretty,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous red heart emoji.

“I LOVE THE PANTSSS,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 24-year-old wowed in a green snakeskin-print crop top with high-waisted light blue jeans that were loose-fitted. She opted for green heels while wearing her straight blond hair down with the front plaited.