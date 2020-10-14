‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Sharon Receives Stunning News

The Young and the Restless episode on Wednesday, October 14, featured Sharon receiving a call about her cancer that left her in tears. Adam overheard Rey asking Nick something surprising, and Nate threw Devon off the trail of his deceit. Finally, Lily called Billy’s bluff, and he thanked her for it.

Sharon (Sharon Case) tried to wedding plan with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), but her youngest daughter wasn’t interested. Faith worried about Sharon’s surgery results.

At Society, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) learned that his mother had already shared his good news with his sister. Lola (Sasha Calle) was happy for her brother, and he worried that his wedding to Sharon might make her sad. However, Lola remained supportive.

Rey went to Crimson Lights, and he saw Nick (Joshua Morrow). Rey stunned Sharon’s ex-husband when he asked Nick to be his best man. Nick worried that they’d gotten bad news about Sharon’s cancer, but Rey reassured him. Adam (Mark Grossman) came in unseen and overheard. After Nick agreed to stand up for Rey, Adam walked out.

At home, Adam burned a picture of Sharon and Rey, and then he called somebody to put a tail on Rey.

Billy (Jason Thompson) talked to somebody about being an anonymous source for another article on Adam, but Lily (Christel Khalil) heard his plans. She insisted that he hang up, and she told him to stop gunning for Adam and have a bit of compassion. Billy appreciated Lily calling his bluff, and he called her a cute little angel.

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) talked to Jack (Peter Bergman) about business, and then Jack revealed that Summer (Hunter King) asked for a leave of absence. Kyle admitted he didn’t know what happened, and then he said they might need to replace Summer if she couldn’t be an adult.

Later, on the patio at Crimson Lights, Theo (Tyler Johnson) made a dig at Kyle about a short honeymoon. Kyle admitted they never got married. Lola came through, and she told Kyle to stop coming to her to drown his sorrows. Inside, Summer watched while wearing a disguise. However, Faith realized it was her sister, and Summer begged her not to say anything. Faith agreed and then received a text from somebody named Jordan and left.

Devon (Bryton James) let Elena (Brytni Sarpy) know that he’d won an award, and she was proud. Then he informed her that he had to meet with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) about the scholarship, and Elena was fine with it.

At Chancellor Park, Amanda confronted Nate (Sean Dominic). He let her know that she was right about him pulling away from her lately, and then broke up with her. Amanda wished him well and walked away.

At the clinic, Amanda looked on while Elena told Nate she felt guilty and walked out.

Mariah and Devon talked at The Grand Phoenix, and she admitted that learning Amanda was Hilary’s twin really rocked her world. Devon understood. Then, talk turned to Nate, and Devon expressed that something was going on with his cousin.

Mariah left, and Amanda met with Devon. She congratulated him on his award. During their discussion, Amanda revealed that she and Nate broke up.

Finally, at home, Sharon received a phone call. She cried tears of joy because it looked like her cancer was gone.