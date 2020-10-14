Katrin Freud Displays Ample Cleavage In A Lacy Black Outfit

On Wednesday, October 14, Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, took to her Instagram account and posted a sultry photograph to wow her 1 million followers.

In the pic, Katrin rocked a black lace outfit which featured an off-the-shoulder design. The ensemble showed off an ample amount of cleavage while also drawing attention to her flawless décolletage.

Katrin wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a cross pendant which rested right above her cleavage.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), an upscale neighborhood in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The picture was captured outdoors, during the day. Some skyscrapers could be seen in the background.

Katrin rested her elbows on a wooden platform and struck a side pose. She lifted her chin and lightly touched her forehead. She looked away from the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, the hottie added a motivational quote about the importance of making the right choices in life. She also informed users that her top was from the online beachwear and clothing store, KJ Swimwear and Clothes.

Within seven hours of posting, the snapshot garnered more than 5,400 likes. In addition, many of Katrin’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 190 messages in which they praised her incredible figure and beautiful facial features.

“You are so freaking gorgeous,” one of her fans commented.

“You’re a queen!! Looking so, so beautiful, my angel! I love you so much,” chimed in another user, adding a heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“This is my fav pic of you!! You are incredibly hot and sexy!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Nice outfit. Black looks so good on you. I also like your hair. Have a nice day, babe,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “stunner,” “my muse,” and “goddess,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Jackie Janzer, Lexy Stevens, and Andreane Chamberland.

Katrin treats her admirers to her skin-baring snapshots almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 29, she uploaded another sultry photograph in which she rocked a white, two-piece set that perfectly accentuated her figure and showed off her pert derriere. To date, the photo has accrued more than 12,000 likes.