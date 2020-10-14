Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In A Tiny Crop Top & Thong Panties: ‘Good Girl Bad Habits’

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima turned up the heat with a new Instagram post on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Brazilian beauty utilized a mirror to ensure that her followers got to see her sexy physique from both the front and the back, and everybody had plenty to say in response to it.

The geotag of Bruna’s post signaled that this was taken in Los Angeles and the room where she posed seemed fairly basic. She stood barefoot on a dark brown wood plank floor and the walls seemed to be painted in a textured range of purple and blue hues.

Bruna stood with her back to the mirror and faced the camera. Her long, brunette hair was styled with a center part and most of the straight tresses tumbled down her back.

The model gazed intently toward the camera and toyed with a few wisps of her hair with one hand. She tilted her head and parted her lips slightly as she flaunted her figure.

She wore a tiny cropped black T-shirt that she said came from Fashion Nova. She added skimpy black thong panties and this ensemble showcased all of Bruna’s jaw-dropping curves.

The top had the phrase “Good girl Bad habits” screened across the front in white letters. Bruna kept her caption simple and echoed what her shirt said, embracing the concept as her own personal mantra for the moment.

The straps of Bruna’s revealing panties sat very high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her rock-hard abs were on full display, and the view from the back was even more alluring.

Bruna stood with one leg crossed in front of the other, which could be seen in the mirror behind her. This position accentuated her athletic legs and pert derriere, and her followers had plenty to say about this sexy snap.

“I just have to know if you are this STUNNING in person, I wanna believe my eyes!!” one fan raved.

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” another declared.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” commented a follower.

“You are fricken flawless..just mind blowing beautiful,” someone else praised.

Earlier this week, Bruna took a similar approach by hinting at her naughty side. She wore a top that had the word “savage” across the bust as she flaunted her assets, and this new upload gave off a similar vibe.

Over the course of five hours, about 60,000 likes and 500 comments poured in from Bruna’s 4.1 million Instagram followers. This photo had a bit of something for everyone with the booty, abs, and curves, and it was clear this one was a big hit.