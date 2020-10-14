Sarah Harris Bares Her Booty In A Skimpy Black Thong While Sitting By The Fire

The model said her ensemble made "absolutely no sense" given where she was posing.

Sarah Harris treated her Instagram followers to another look at her bodacious backside, much to their delight. The Kiwi hottie bared her booty in a revealing ensemble, adding some serious heat to her feed.

The former Playboymodel looked like a total smokeshow as she worked the camera in a minuscule black thong that left very little to the imagination. The lingerie’s daringly cheeky cut left her shapely thighs round derriere exposed nearly in their entirety — a view that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. It also featured a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Sarah teamed her panties with a solid black crop top with short sleeves that showed off her toned arms. The piece hugged her curves in all of the right ways, emphasizing her voluptuous chest along the way. The top also boasted a daringly short length that cut off right below her bust, teasing a glimpse at her flat tummy.

The blond bombshell rocked her barely there look outside on what appeared to be the back deck of her home. She was posed on her knees with her backside to the camera, offering the lens a tantalizing look at her killer curves.

A black metal basin sat next to the Sara and was filled to the brim with blocks of wood. She grabbed one of them as the moment was snapped, likely in anticipation of adding it to the fire that sat somewhere outside of the frame. She noted in the caption that her ensemble made “absolutely no sense” for sitting out by the flames, but “the set was cute,” so she didn’t seem to mind.

Her 2.2 million followers appeared to be in favor of the look as well, as the sizzling pic has racked up over 6,000 likes within just two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to express their admiration for Sarah’s jaw-dropping display.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous and hot, Sarah,” one person wrote.

“Divine,” quipped another fan.

“Omg baby you have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” a third follower gushed.

“Everything on her is perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah has been serving up a number of bootylicious shots on her Instagram page lately. On Sunday, the star flaunted her enviable buns in a cheeky pink bodysuit that fit her like a glove. The scanty look proved to be another fan favorite, amassing nearly 15,000 likes and 289 comments to date.