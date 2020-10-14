Dominican Stunner Valeria Mercado Bares Hourglass Figure As She Strips Down To Her Underwear

Valeria Mercado stunned many of her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 14, in her most recent post. The Dominican bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself clad in an underwear set that bared her hourglass figure.

Mercado posed in front of a vanity in what appeared to be a bathroom. Over the counter, a large glass bottle held a few decorative plumes. Two candles, one white and one black, shaped like female torsos completed the decorations.

She stood in front of a mirror as she used her phone to capture the selfies. The snapshots were similar and showed Mercado with one leg in front of the other, in a way that highlighted the curves of her lower body.

Mercado opted for a white underwear set that made her tan complexion stand out. It was made of comfy cotton that hugged her body.

The bra had a supportive band along the bottom edge and a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of cleavage. Her matching bottoms featured high-cut legs that put her hips on display. The bottoms rose above her navel, helping to accentuate her slender waistline. Mercado completed her outfit with a flannel shirt, which she wore entirely unbuttoned.

Her highlighted hair was parted on the side and swept dramatically in the opposite direction. Mercado styled it in soft waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

In the caption, Mercado argued that it is “time to heal our women” and to be “real to our women.” She also revealed that her outfit was courtesy of Missy Empire.

Her fans wasted no time in sharing their reaction to the photos. Within two hours, they have garnered more than 9,500 likes and upwards of 115 comments. They took to the comments section to praise Mercado’s killer body and beauty, while also sharing their overall admiration for her.

“Beautiful pictures but also love this caption,” one of her fans chimed in.

“Where are those candles from please? Beautiful,” asked another user.

“I need to stop ‘simping’ for you lmao,” a third admirer raved.

“Omg Yass [hands raised emoji] you do it with grace,” added a fourth fan.

Mercado often shares photos of herself in lingerie and other skin-baring outfits. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently showed her fans the ensemble she rocked for a date night. She had on skintight pleather pants that sat ultra-low, exposing a pair of either bikini or underwear bottoms made from a similarly shiny fabric. On her torso, she wore a matching top featuring small triangles that bared plenty of skin. She completed her look with an open blazer.