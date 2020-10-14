Anna Nystrom Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Skintight Leather Miniskirt

On Wednesday, October 14, Swedish model Anna Nystrom shared a series of stunning snaps with her 8.4 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 28-year-old standing on a bench in front of a white wall. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Stockholm, Sweden.

Anna looked stunning in a white mock turtleneck sweater and a black leather miniskirt. While her top was slightly oversized, her skintight skirt clung to her curvaceous hips. She also sported sheer tights and over-the-knee block heeled boots which helped elongate the 5’1″ model’s lean legs. She finished off the look with numerous rings and a black purse.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell wore her hair in loose waves, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Anna lifted up one of her hands and placed the other on her waist. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera lens, with a small smile playing on her lips. The following photo showed the model reacting to a gust of wind. She touched her hair and flashed her beautiful smile in the final shot.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation made reference to “the wind” in the second snap. She also asked her followers to share their opinions regarding the photoset.

Fans were quick to answer Anna’s question in the comments section.

“Stunning, I think 3 is [a]mazing,” wrote a follower.

“2 for sure, wind in all its glory,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters noted, however, that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image.

“All of them are beautiful, Anna,” said an admirer, along with both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji.

“Love all 3. Those gorgeous eyes and smile. Beautiful as always. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” remarked another Instagram user, followed by a fire, a pink heart, and a kissing face emoji.

Anna engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post has racked up more than 24,000 likes since it was shared.

As fans are aware, Anna is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently shared a picture, in which she wore a plunging mini dress adorned with a delicate floral pattern that put her incredible curves on display. Fans seemed to love the photo as it has been liked over 100,000 times.