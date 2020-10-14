Celeste Bright Opts To Go Braless Underneath An Unbuttoned Cardigan In Steamy Triple-Pic Update

Celeste went scantily clad for a walk through her neighborhood.

Celeste Bright is slaying Instagram yet again. The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her posts, a trend she continued with her most recent upload on Wednesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old appeared to be enjoying a relaxing stroll through her neighborhood when the sizzling photoshoot took place. She shared a total of three snaps from the event in which she struck a number of different poses in the middle of a sidewalk lined with vibrant green bushes that were perfectly trimmed into squares.

It appeared to be a beautiful day to spend outside, as a stream of bright sunlight spilled into the secluded space, illuminating Celeste as she worked the camera. There also appeared to be a slight breeze to the afternoon, as her platinum locks were blown messily around her shoulders as she stared down the lens with a sultry gaze.

As per usual, Celeste was dressed to impress in a sexy Fashion Nova look that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal physique. The look was slightly more modest for the blond bombshell, who is often seen rocking bikinis and lingerie on her page, but in typical fashion, she still steamed it up by showing some serious skin.

The social media star stunned in a cropped white cardigan with a wide scoop neckline and short sleeves that showed off her toned arms. A set of dainty buttons spanned the entire length of its bodice, though Celeste opted to leave only one of the clasped above her ample chest, creating a reverse v-neck cut that fell over most of her bust and flat tummy.

The move revealed that the model was going braless underneath the piece, resulting in the exposure of an eyeful of underboob. Celeste’s followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin.

The brown-eyed beauty teamed her skimpy top with a pair of ribbed jogger pants in a trendy camouflage design. The bottoms were form-fitting in all of the right places, emphasizing her curvy hips and booty while falling loosely over her lean legs. Meanwhile, its drawstring waistband was cinched tightly around her torso, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame.

Fans were quick to shower the steamy triple-pic update with love, with dozens flocking to compliment the model within minutes of it going live.

“Love this outfit,” one person wrote.

“You look really, really good,” praised another fan.

“You are very sexy and attractive and you are truly smoking hot,” a third follower gushed.

“Careful, your milkshakes might bring all the boys to the yard,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed nearly 6,000 likes since being shared.