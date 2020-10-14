Twitter Blocks Sharing Of ‘New York Post’ Allegations Against Hunter Biden, Sparking Outrage On The Right

Twitter has reportedly blocked sharing of a news story alleging that Hunter Biden leveraged his father’s position to help his own business dealings in Ukraine, CNet reported.

On Wednesday, The New York Post published a report based on information allegedly taken from a laptop connected to Hunter Biden. The newspaper claimed that the computer was left at a repair shop in Delaware and never picked up. The owner of the repair shop supposedly gave copies of the files to Rudy Giuliani. The outlet said that the younger Biden had discussions with Ukrainian business figures in which he used the connection to his father — who at the time was vice president — to boost his own pay. The report also claimed that a video showed Biden’s son engaging in a sex act while smoking crack cocaine

The story revived attacks against the former vice president for allegations that he improperly interfered in Ukraine to help his son’s business interests. These allegations led to Donald Trump’s impeachment after he reportedly pressed the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Biden, now his opponent in the 2020 election.

Ng Han Guan / Getty Images

As The New York Post’s report came under fire from critics who noted that the allegations were unfounded and some who said that it was disinformation, Twitter blocked the ability to share a link directly to the story. Facebook followed suit in limiting the ability to share until the information in the article could be verified by independent fact-checkers.

The move drew the ire of many on the right, including Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who attacked the platforms on Twitter. He shared a letter sent to the Federal Election Commission in which he wrote that the move may have been in violation of election law.

My letter to the FEC re ⁦@Twitter⁩ ⁦@Facebook⁩ potential violation of federal election law pic.twitter.com/EhOMlj8jzX — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 14, 2020

Some at the newspaper also took aim at the decision, including op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari who claimed that there was a double standard at play.

“This is a Big Tech information coup. This is digital civil war,” he tweeted. “I, an editor at The New York Post, one of the nation’s largest papers by circulation, can’t post one of our own stories that details corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden.”

Led by Trump, a number of conservative figures have taken aim at social media outlets with claims that they are censoring and stifling voices on the right. Trump even signed an executive order in May meant to address social media censorship.