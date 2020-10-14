Molly Eskam Shows Off Her Peachy Posterior In A Sexy Animal-Print Thong

In her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Molly Eskam tantalized her 1.4 million followers with a sizzling shot that showcased her peachy posterior. The photo was captured outdoors, and Molly was standing on a paved area with a large pool visible in the background, as well as what looked like a luxurious structure with a terracotta-colored roof. Several plants encroached from the left side of the frame, adding a burst of greenery to the image, and the sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue.

Molly showed off her assets in a bikini with a bold red-and-black animal-print pattern. She had her body angled to the side so only a portion of her bikini top was visible, and the garment had straps that extended over her shoulders as well as thicker straps that tied at her mid-back. Her sun-kissed skin contrasted with the bold colors of the two-piece set, and her curves were on full display in the look.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that featured the same print, although they also appeared to have a splash of yellow towards the front. Thick straps stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs and accentuated her hourglass shape. A patch of fabric settled at her lower back but her peachy posterior was exposed, and her pose meant that the camera had a full view of her shapely rear.

Molly’s long locks were pulled up into two high pigtails that cascaded down her back in beachy waves, reaching all the way to her booty. She held a pineapple in her hand and steadied a striped straw with the other, appearing to be carrying a beverage in the fruit. She had long pink fingernails and a big smile on her face as she posed for the steamy shot.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 33,600 likes within 42 minutes. It also racked up 200 comments from her audience.

“Do you work in a bank cos you’ve got my interest,” one fan wrote, dropping a pick-up line in the comments section.

“Gorgeous hottie,” another added, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Can you be my wife,” a third follower remarked.

“Delicious view,” yet another chimed in, including a string of flame emoji to emphasize his thoughts on the steamy shot.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Molly thrilled her followers with another poolside snap. She posed alongside YouTuber FaZe Rug and showed off her ample assets in a teal two-piece with feminine embellishments. Her blond locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, and she raised one hand in a peace sign as she lounged on a modern-looking white lounge chair close to a palm tree.